How can I run EA on history several times?
The easiest option is to select "All Market Watch symbols", in the in the Strategy Tester.
Another option is to have an input parameter to select from a list of predefined symbols, and simply optimise over that parameter. That obviously requires you to program that functionality into your EA code.
- www.metatrader5.com
But I am using 2 symbols each time
You stated in your original post that you wanted, and I quote ... "different symbols one after the other".
That is what I answered. If you want a useful answer, then please always explain yourself properly and in more detail.
So, if you want to control the combinations of symbols, then define an input variable that indexes an internal table (an array) of the different symbol combinations you want to test.
Then simply define the start, step, stop values for that input for the optimisations to be carried out.
You stated in your original post that you wanted, and I quote ... "different symbols one after the other".
That is what I answered. If you want a useful answer, then please always explain yourself properly and in more detail.
So, if you want to control the combinations of symbols, then define an input variable that indexes an internal table (an array) of the different symbol combinations you want to test.
Then simply define the start, step, stop values for that input for the optimisations to be carried out.
yes, different symbols, not symbol
Anyway, thank you, that is great
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I want to run OnTick on history in different symbols one after the other
Each time the balance must be reset
Is it possible to do it via code?