How can I run EA on history several times?

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I want to run OnTick on history in different symbols one after the other

Each time the balance must be reset

Is it possible to do it via code?

[Deleted]  

The easiest option is to select "All Market Watch symbols", in the in the Strategy Tester.



Another option is to have an input parameter to select from a list of predefined symbols, and simply optimise over that parameter. That obviously requires you to program that functionality into your EA code.

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Fernando Carreiro #: The easiest option is to select "All Market Watch symbols", in the in the Strategy Tester. Another option is to have an input parameter to select from a list of predefined symbols, and simply optimise over that parameter. That obviously requires you to program that functionality into your EA code.

But I am using 2 symbols each time

[Deleted]  
Avi #: But I am using 2 symbols each time

You stated in your original post that you wanted, and I quote ...  "different symbols one after the other".

That is what I answered. If you want a useful answer, then please always explain yourself properly and in more detail.

So, if you want to control the combinations of symbols, then define an input variable that indexes an internal table (an array) of the different symbol combinations you want to test.

Then simply define the start, step, stop values for that input for the optimisations to be carried out.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

You stated in your original post that you wanted, and I quote ...  "different symbols one after the other".

That is what I answered. If you want a useful answer, then please always explain yourself properly and in more detail.

So, if you want to control the combinations of symbols, then define an input variable that indexes an internal table (an array) of the different symbol combinations you want to test.

Then simply define the start, step, stop values for that input for the optimisations to be carried out.

yes, different symbols, not symbol

Anyway, thank you, that is great

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