How to create MQL5 forum poll.

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I want to how to create a MQL forum poll. Is it possible ??
 

When you are openning new thread - press this one:

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Make sure that your poll will be usefull for the members of the forum and will not break any forum rules.

 
I ceated a poll. Now I can't find it in forum.. where it would be ?? 
 
Simple FX SMC #:
I ceated a poll. Now I can't find it in forum.. where it would be ?? 
You did not create the poll.
Because creating the poll = create new thread with poll (poll as an option).
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