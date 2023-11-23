How to create MQL5 forum poll.
I want to how to create a MQL forum poll. Is it possible ??
When you are openning new thread - press this one:
------------------
Make sure that your poll will be usefull for the members of the forum and will not break any forum rules.
I ceated a poll. Now I can't find it in forum.. where it would be ??
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register