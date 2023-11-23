How to change SL and TP infos to right side

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Hey is there any way to change the SL and TP (info) to the right side instead of the left?

 
No, these are the default terminal trade levels settings.
 
Eleni Anna Branou #:
No, these are the default terminal trade levels settings.
ok ty for the fast respond
 
Jinlong Gurtner:

Hey is there any way to change the SL and TP (info) to the right side instead of the left?

These represent the default settings of the terminal trading levels and cannot be changed or deleted.

  However, by coding and defining your preferences, you can customize it to appear on the right in your preferred format.

 
Soraya Bahlekeh #:

These represent the default settings of the terminal trading levels and cannot be changed or deleted.

  However, by coding and defining your preferences, you can customize it to appear on the right in your preferred format.

Oh nice where can i find the files for it? I tried to look for it previously in MetaEditor without success.
[Deleted]  
Jinlong Gurtner #: Oh nice where can i find the files for it? I tried to look for it previously in MetaEditor without success.

You don't find the "files". You make a MQL program to create graphical objects and display them on your chart.

  • Usually people who can't code don't receive free help on this forum.
  • If you show your attempts and describe your problem clearly, you will most probably receive an answer from the community. Use the CODE button (Alt-S) when inserting code.
  • To learn MQL programming, you can research the many available Articles on the subject, or examples in the Codebase, as well as reference the online Documentation.
  • If you do not want to learn to code, that is not a problem. You can either look at the Codebase if something free already exists, or in the Market for paid products (also sometimes free). However, recommendations or suggestions for Market products are not allowed on the forum, so you will have to do your own research.
  • Finally, you also have the option to hire a programmer in the Freelance section.
 
Fernando Carreiro #:

You don't find the "files". You make a MQL program to create graphical objects and display them on your chart.

  • Usually people who can't code don't receive free help on this forum.
  • If you show your attempts and describe your problem clearly, you will most probably receive an answer from the community. Use the CODE button (Alt-S) when inserting code.
  • To learn MQL programming, you can research the many available Articles on the subject, or examples in the Codebase, as well as reference the online Documentation.
  • If you do not want to learn to code, that is not a problem. You can either look at the Codebase if something free already exists, or in the Market for paid products (also sometimes free). However, recommendations or suggestions for Market products are not allowed on the forum, so you will have to do your own research.
  • Finally, you also have the option to hire a programmer in the Freelance section.
cool ty for those information.
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