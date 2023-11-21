drop down equity curve on forward testing

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Hi,

This is my first time using forward testing option in MT5. In forward testing equity curved I found a drop on equity on the first time of forward testing period like image below. Is this how it works or there's something wrong with my forward testing?


 
It's how it works. The balance is reset to the original value when the forward test starts.
 

Thank you for reply.

A quick question though, I read a comment that forward test can be used for robustness or detecting if the parameter is overfitted or not. Is this the case or it's just some believe of some people?

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