drop down equity curve on forward testing
It's how it works. The balance is reset to the original value when the forward test starts.
Thank you for reply.
A quick question though, I read a comment that forward test can be used for robustness or detecting if the parameter is overfitted or not. Is this the case or it's just some believe of some people?
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi,
This is my first time using forward testing option in MT5. In forward testing equity curved I found a drop on equity on the first time of forward testing period like image below. Is this how it works or there's something wrong with my forward testing?