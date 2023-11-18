Remake mql5

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Why my mt4 account already registered in mql5? I have never registered it before. And how to solve it?? 
 
Venus8687:
Why my mt4 account already registered in mql5? I have never registered it before. And how to solve it?? 

Your MQL5 forum profile/account is nothing to do with your MT4 trading account.
So, do not confuse these two accounts with each other:
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/vennywibisono


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