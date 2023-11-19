Could I be able to verify the MQL account ?
Simple FX SMC: Hi there, My account name is not my real name. Which means my ID card name and the MQL account name are different. I created this account for provide trade signals/copy trading. So, I set the account name same as my telegram channel name. There should be verified my account in order to get subscriptions. Could I be able to verify the MQL account using my ID card and keep the current name ("Simple FX")No, it has to be your real name or the name of an officially registered business.
Simple FX SMC #:Can you tell me how to verify it as registered business ?. I didn't see an option fir upload business registration certificate.
You have to first register as individual person.
Only once that registration has been verified and accepted, you can then register the business.
You will need to go to your profile page (after being verified) and follow the steps ...
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Hi there,
My account name is not my real name. Which means my ID card name and the MQL account name are different. I created this account for provide trade signals/copy trading. So, I set the account name same as my telegram channel name.
There should be verified my account in order to get subscriptions. Could I be able to verify the MQL account using my ID card and keep the current name ("Simple FX")