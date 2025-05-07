Indicators: Donchian Channel
This Donchain Channel indicator become useful when you add the Middle Donchain(blue) and the MA Donchain(red). Great job!
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Donchian Channel:
Donchian Channel with mid line and moving average of mid line.
Author: Rain Drop Trading