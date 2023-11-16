Unable to adjust risk in Mt5 to singal i am subscribed to - pls help

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mnayalfx: Unable to adjust risk in Mt5 to singal i am subscribed to - pls help

Did you not read what is written?

 
But I am subscribed - have paid for the service and it shows signal subscription under my account in navigator window. 
 
mnayalfx #:
But I am subscribed - have paid for the service and it shows signal subscription under my account in navigator window. 
And make sure that you fill Community tab of Metatrader with your forum login and forum password (your forum login is mnayalfx; do not use email for login).
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