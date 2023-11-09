cant reinstall EA
error 403 ?
read this blog post with all known reasons of this 403 error:
Summary: Installation Failed - Error 403 and more
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i removed the ea and i cant reinstall it.
i still have 8 activations left
also it says that the balance is 15 (129 is frozen)
the 129 is the rental fees does that relate??