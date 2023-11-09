cant reinstall EA

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i removed the ea and i cant reinstall it.

i still have 8 activations left

also it says that the balance is 15 (129 is frozen)

the 129 is the rental fees does that relate??

 

 

error 403 ?
read this blog post with all known reasons of this 403 error:

Summary: Installation Failed - Error 403 and more
Summary: Installation Failed - Error 403 and more
Summary: Installation Failed - Error 403 and more
  • www.mql5.com
Many traders are using MQL5 VPS , and this VPS is having a lot of advantadges, for example - the traders do not lose activations when they  migrate/synhronize their MT4/MT5 environment to MQL5
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