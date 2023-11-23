Line Object and Label on the right

New comment
 

Hi 


I create a line object OBJ_HLINE and then I create a label object OBJ_LABEL to put just below it, 


I can retrieve the line's y coordinates, but how do I display the label completely on the right because a line can't see x-coordinates? 


thank you in advance for your insights 

 

For the moment I'm using this temporary solution 

ObjectSetInteger(NULL, Label, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, 1480);

I'm sure we agree that if I increase or decrease the resolution of my screen, it won't work properly.

 
For the moment I'm still using this temporary solution, when the screen resolution changes this value must change too, I'll come back to this post when I find a good solution
New comment