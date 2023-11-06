HistoryDeal functions don't work in Tester
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My code is as follows:
When using the debugger (tester), values of variables is as follows, while they are different from the History table of deals.
watch window:
History table in tester:As it is known, the number of deals must be 2, which function (HistoryDealsTotal) returned 1 (count)!
Also, the reason for the deal with ticket 3 is the activation of SL, which the function( HistoryDealGetInteger(tik1+1, DEAL_REASON) ) returned its value incorrectly! ( DEAL_REASON_CLIENT instead of DEAL_REASON_SL )
I also used this code in the beginning of the expert, which is not useful .