I'm trying to add an EMA filter to an indicator.
Maybe this already exists: https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!keyword=rsi%20ema
There's virtually nothing that hasn't already been programmed for MT4/MT5.
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I'm a novice in MQL5, and I'm trying to add an EMA as a filter to an indicator. I want this indicator to only give buy alerts when the price closes above the EMA and sell alerts when the price is below the EMA.
To achieve this, I'm trying to merge the code from two different indicators. Here's my code:
However, I'm getting an 'array out of range (150,17)' error, referring to the line: 'EmaBuffer[0] = 0.;'
The RSI line seems to go to infinity. And I'm only getting incorrect buy signals
I've attached a screenshot of the indicator's behavior on the chart.
Could someone please help me with this code? Thanks in advance.