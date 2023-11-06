Newbie question.....

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Can you still use your PC while running MetaTester 5 Strategy Tester?

Thank you in advance.

 
srm92670:

Can you still use your PC while running MetaTester 5 Strategy Tester?

Thank you in advance.

Yes, you can also select to MT5 >> Strategy Tester >> Agents >> Disable some cores in order to have them work for your other computing needs.


 

 

Yes:

Apart from the first one, you can disable all cores for the tester, which then remain for normal work - or you can use the cloud straight away

Distributed Computing in the MQL5 Cloud Network
Distributed Computing in the MQL5 Cloud Network
  • cloud.mql5.com
Connect to the MQL5 Cloud Network (Cloud Computing) and earn extra income around the clock — there is much work for you computer!
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