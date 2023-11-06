Newbie question.....
srm92670:
Can you still use your PC while running MetaTester 5 Strategy Tester?
Thank you in advance.
Yes, you can also select to MT5 >> Strategy Tester >> Agents >> Disable some cores in order to have them work for your other computing needs.
Yes:
Apart from the first one, you can disable all cores for the tester, which then remain for normal work - or you can use the cloud straight away
Distributed Computing in the MQL5 Cloud Network
- cloud.mql5.com
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Can you still use your PC while running MetaTester 5 Strategy Tester?
Thank you in advance.