Backtest stopping short
Ondrew Frenchgerald Iii Bellinger:
Hi everyone.
I recently started an MT5 account with forex.com. For some odd reason when I attempt to backtest most times the tester stops early than the set end date. I have ample amounts of storage and there is no error in the journal. Does anyone have an answer that might help me? I'd really appreciate your help
Try changing the data center of your broker/server at the bottom right corner of your MT5 terminal and try again.
i found that the issue was my risk was causing the tester to stop out
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Hi everyone.
I recently started an MT5 account with forex.com. For some odd reason when I attempt to backtest most times the tester stops early than the set end date. I have ample amounts of storage and there is no error in the journal. Does anyone have an answer that might help me? I'd really appreciate your help