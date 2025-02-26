Experts: Take Profit based on your current profit
Luca, Thank you very much for sharing your source code, which I find very helpful and useful. I agree with you, using pips as ":unit of measure" to set TP, is not the same as using a "currency" to measure the profit, which at the end, it is what matters. Please continue with your great work, contributions and generosity. Best regards
Hanxyork #:
Luca, Thank you very much for sharing your source code, which I find very helpful and useful. I agree with you, using pips as ":unit of measure" to set TP, is not the same as using a "currency" to measure the profit, which at the end, it is what matters. Please continue with your great work, contributions and generosity. Best regards
Luca, Thank you very much for sharing your source code, which I find very helpful and useful. I agree with you, using pips as ":unit of measure" to set TP, is not the same as using a "currency" to measure the profit, which at the end, it is what matters. Please continue with your great work, contributions and generosity. Best regards
Thank you so much!
please translate the comments in the code.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Take Profit based on your current profit:
Most EAs tend to close orders in take profit based on the distance in pips from the purchase price. However, this MQL4 code is based mainly on the current profit.
Author: Luca Cerquatelli