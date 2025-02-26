Experts: Take Profit based on your current profit

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Take Profit based on your current profit:

Most EAs tend to close orders in take profit based on the distance in pips from the purchase price. However, this MQL4 code is based mainly on the current profit.

Take Profit based on your current profit

Author: Luca Cerquatelli

 
Luca, Thank you very much for sharing your source code, which I find very helpful and useful. I agree with you, using pips as ":unit of measure" to set TP, is not the same as using a "currency" to measure the profit, which at the end, it is what matters. Please continue with your great work, contributions and generosity. Best regards
 
Hanxyork #:
Luca, Thank you very much for sharing your source code, which I find very helpful and useful. I agree with you, using pips as ":unit of measure" to set TP, is not the same as using a "currency" to measure the profit, which at the end, it is what matters. Please continue with your great work, contributions and generosity. Best regards

Thank you so much!

 
please translate the comments in the code.
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