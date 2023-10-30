Bug: Manually closed partials would close entire position and reopens a new trade at current price.
darccc: Does anyone encounter the above mentioned bug per subject? Thank you. Example: Intent was to manually partial close 109818499 ( 0.01 out of 0.03 position), but trade gets closed completely and concurrently reopens a new 109818508 at 0.02 sizing at current price (87.23). It happens either using PC or MT4 mobile. Via PC.Added another example via mobileDiscuss the issue with your broker.
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Does anyone encounter the above mentioned bug per subject? Thank you
Example: Intent was to manually partial close 109818499 ( 0.01 out of 0.03 position), but trade gets closed completely and concurrently reopens a new 109818508 at 0.02 sizing at current price (87.23). It happens either using PC or MT4 mobile.
Via PC
Added another example via mobile