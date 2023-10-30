Bug: Manually closed partials would close entire position and reopens a new trade at current price.

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Does anyone encounter the above mentioned bug per subject? Thank you

Example: Intent was to manually partial close 109818499 ( 0.01 out of 0.03 position), but trade gets closed completely and concurrently reopens a new 109818508 at 0.02 sizing at current price (87.23). It happens either using PC or MT4 mobile. 


Via PC


Added another example via mobile


[Deleted]  
darccc: Does anyone encounter the above mentioned bug per subject? Thank you. Example: Intent was to manually partial close 109818499 ( 0.01 out of 0.03 position), but trade gets closed completely and concurrently reopens a new 109818508 at 0.02 sizing at current price (87.23). It happens either using PC or MT4 mobile. Via PC.Added another example via mobile
Discuss the issue with your broker.
 
Did you subscribe to a signal?
 
William Roeder #:
Did you subscribe to a signal?
Indeed is a broker practice specific to MT4 users, apparently not for MT5 folks that it runs. Thanks
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