avoid notification @ log in

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Hi all, is it possible to avoid the mobile notifcation when I log in to mql5.com?

Thank you

[Deleted]  
Alberto Tortella: Hi all, is it possible to avoid the mobile notifcation when I log in to mql5.com? Thank you

It is part of your profile's security settings. Adjust it accordingly, but please take note that it is a security concern if you disable it..

Profile → Settings → Security ...


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