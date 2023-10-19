avoid notification @ log in
Alberto Tortella: Hi all, is it possible to avoid the mobile notifcation when I log in to mql5.com? Thank you
It is part of your profile's security settings. Adjust it accordingly, but please take note that it is a security concern if you disable it..
Profile → Settings → Security ...
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Hi all, is it possible to avoid the mobile notifcation when I log in to mql5.com?
Thank you