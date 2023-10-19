Toolbar disappears...

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Hello everyone,

I have recently noticed this issue with my meta trader 5. Whenever I close the software and open it again, the toolbox, navigator and other panels I have previously opened will be automatically closed.

(I have attached a screenshot)

This was not happening before and my MT5 is currently up to date.

Is anyone currently experiencing this? Is there anyway to solve this.

Please assist,

Thanks!


 
Chioma Obunadike:

Hello everyone,

I have recently noticed this issue with my meta trader 5. Whenever I close the software and open it again, the toolbox, navigator and other panels I have previously opened will be automatically closed.

(I have attached a screenshot)

This was not happening before and my MT5 is currently up to date.

Is anyone currently experiencing this? Is there anyway to solve this.

Please assist,

Thanks!


Press F11.

 
Manuel Espinosa #:

Press F11.

it almost like MAGIC!

Absolute lifesaver. Thanks!

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