Toolbar disappears...
Chioma Obunadike:
Hello everyone,
I have recently noticed this issue with my meta trader 5. Whenever I close the software and open it again, the toolbox, navigator and other panels I have previously opened will be automatically closed.
(I have attached a screenshot)
This was not happening before and my MT5 is currently up to date.
Is anyone currently experiencing this? Is there anyway to solve this.
Please assist,
Thanks!
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Hello everyone,
I have recently noticed this issue with my meta trader 5. Whenever I close the software and open it again, the toolbox, navigator and other panels I have previously opened will be automatically closed.
(I have attached a screenshot)
This was not happening before and my MT5 is currently up to date.
Is anyone currently experiencing this? Is there anyway to solve this.
Please assist,
Thanks!