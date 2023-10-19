MQL5 VPS payment error "syntax error"

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Trying to rent a VPS but keep getting a syntax error

 

 

Try depositing the necessary funds into your MQL5 account first and then select the MQL5 way of payment during checkout.

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/masterchi/accounting/choosein

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Try depositing the necessary funds into your MQL5 account first and then select the MQL5 way of payment during checkout.

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/masterchi/accounting/choosein

Thank you for the quick reply. Will try it later

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