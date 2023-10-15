Same indicator twice
Hi,
I don't know how to formulate this better than this.
I've been searching to change this indicator for me and one of my requirements was to calculate 2 values of the same indicator and a few people told me it is not possible or that i need a 3rd indicator .I'm just going to attach a picture, maybe it will explain better than i can.
Like when i want to add stochastic and set it to 13 and the i decide, no, i need 2 of them for an alert so when criteria of stochastic 13 and stochastic 25 is in whatever position, then alert.
Programmatically ?
You can use iCustom and read the value with one set of parameters then another set of parameters and fire off any alerts when both are valid .
With one indicator .
Visually you may need two windows , its true .
- docs.mql4.com
Programmatically ?
You can use iCustom and read the value with one set of parameters then another set of parameters and fire off any alerts when both are valid .
With one indicator .
Visually you may need two windows , its true .
Thank you. I only need for alerts purpose only.
Thank you again.
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Hi,
I don't know how to formulate this better than this.
I've been searching to change this indicator for me and one of my requirements was to calculate 2 values of the same indicator and a few people told me it is not possible or that i need a 3rd indicator .I'm just going to attach a picture, maybe it will explain better than i can.
Like when i want to add stochastic and set it to 13 and the i decide, no, i need 2 of them for an alert so when criteria of stochastic 13 and stochastic 25 is in whatever position, then alert.