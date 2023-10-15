Same indicator twice

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Hi, 

I don't know how to formulate this better than this.

I've been searching to change this indicator for me and one of my requirements was to calculate 2 values of the same indicator and a few people told me it is not possible or that i need a 3rd indicator .I'm just going to attach a picture, maybe it will explain better than i can. 

Like when i want to add stochastic and set it to 13 and the i decide, no, i need 2 of them for an alert so when criteria of stochastic 13 and stochastic 25 is in whatever position, then alert.


 
Mihai:

Hi, 

I don't know how to formulate this better than this.

I've been searching to change this indicator for me and one of my requirements was to calculate 2 values of the same indicator and a few people told me it is not possible or that i need a 3rd indicator .I'm just going to attach a picture, maybe it will explain better than i can. 

Like when i want to add stochastic and set it to 13 and the i decide, no, i need 2 of them for an alert so when criteria of stochastic 13 and stochastic 25 is in whatever position, then alert.


Programmatically ?

You can use iCustom and read the value with one set of parameters then another set of parameters and fire off any alerts when both are valid .

With one indicator . 

Visually you may need two windows , its true .

https://docs.mql4.com/indicators/icustom

iCustom - Technical Indicators - MQL4 Reference
iCustom - Technical Indicators - MQL4 Reference
  • docs.mql4.com
iCustom - Technical Indicators - MQL4 Reference
 
Lorentzos Roussos #:

Programmatically ?

You can use iCustom and read the value with one set of parameters then another set of parameters and fire off any alerts when both are valid .

With one indicator . 

Visually you may need two windows , its true .

https://docs.mql4.com/indicators/icustom

Thank you. I only need for alerts purpose only.

Thank you again.

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