MT5 lacks k/d period and slowing feature

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Hi, I am a concerned trader who has been using the stochastic oscillator. While upgrading to MT5, I note the settings lack the k% & d% period and slowing feature which are essential parts of my strategy and present on MT4. Please let me know why they are missing on mt5 and if this is something that can be added by your developers. 

See the MT4 screenshot attached for reference
Files:
MT5_.png  24 kb
 

No problem for me in Metatrader 5 (MT5):

[Deleted]  
Your topic has been moved to the section: Technical Indicators
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
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