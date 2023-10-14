MT5 lacks k/d period and slowing feature
Hi, I am a concerned trader who has been using the stochastic oscillator. While upgrading to MT5, I note the settings lack the k% & d% period and slowing feature which are essential parts of my strategy and present on MT4. Please let me know why they are missing on mt5 and if this is something that can be added by your developers.
See the MT4 screenshot attached for reference
Files:
MT5_.png 24 kb
- Full Stochastic ?
- New Idea system Posted Here.....
- [ARCHIVE]Any rookie question, so as not to clutter up the forum. Professionals, don't pass it by. Can't go anywhere without you - 5.
Your topic has been moved to the section: Technical Indicators
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register