MQL5 chat: An error occurred. Code: -8 - page 2

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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

MQL5 chat: An error occurred. Code: -8

Sergey Golubev, 2023.10.13 14:50

I made search using google and I found some explanation about error 8:
Error code 8 The proxy failed to connect to the web server, due to TCP connection rejection (TCP Reset)

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

MQL5 chat: An error occurred. Code: -8

Sergey Golubev, 2023.10.13 14:58

As I understand about that article - it is the error inside your computer or in your internet.

If you are on dynamic IP so you can switch your modem/router OFF, switch your computer to be OFF, wait for 1 or 2 monutes, and after that switch your modem/router together with your computer to be ON.
Your IP will be changed.


 
Sergey Golubev #:
As I understand about that article - it is the error inside your computer or in your internet.

If you are on dynamic IP so you can switch your modem/router OFF, switch your computer to be OFF, wait for 1 or 2 monutes, and after that switch your modem/router together with your computer to be ON.
Your IP will be changed.
Still error, even I use 4G on mobile phone 
 
Sergey Golubev #:
As I understand about that article - it is the error inside your computer or in your internet.

If you are on dynamic IP so you can switch your modem/router OFF, switch your computer to be OFF, wait for 1 or 2 monutes, and after that switch your modem/router together with your computer to be ON.
Your IP will be changed.

Thanks Sergery.  Tried as suggested and the issue remained.

 
why that is problem?
 

Today, message show on MT5, but not show on MT4 and mql5 web.



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