Trading Symbols not showing under Market Watch

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My trading symbols are not showing and even when I want to add them it's not adding.

Please I need help as I am new.

Files:
No_symbols_-_Exness.png  70 kb
[Deleted]  

Your terminal is having difficulty connecting to the trade server, as can be seen by the Network icon in the bottom right ...


You will have to troubleshoot your network issues.

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