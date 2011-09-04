email notification when reply is posted

Hi


Is there a way to let this board notify me when  reply is posted to a thread I am following?


thx

 

1) Add topic to favorites list:


2) Go to your Profile -> Favorites

3) Setup notifications


MQL5.community - User Memo
  • 2010.02.25
  • MetaQuotes Software Corp.
  • www.mql5.com
You have just registered and most likely you have questions such as, "How do I insert a picture to my a message?" "How do I format my MQL5 source code?" "Where are my personal messages kept?" You may have many other questions. In this article, we have prepared some hands-on tips that will help you get accustomed in MQL5.community and take full advantage of its available features.
 
Check the article - MQL5.community - User Memo

