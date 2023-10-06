Error when adding a new comment line on MQL5.
Thabit Wakfer:i think the issue could possibly be something related to your keyboard language, or some text that you copied and pasted onto your code.
Hi,
Every now and then I seem to get some strange characters appearing on my program, just below the comments section.
Its been happening intermittently for a long time, but there isn't any specific reason I can think of as to why it keeps happening.
It only happens while trying to insert a new comment line. ("\n") <-------- As I am typing this in.
Is there something that I can do from my side to prevent it from happening again?
After it happens, the undo buttons do not remove it - and I have to manually remove it and also fix any code that may be below it, as it just covers and ruins whatever is in that area.
Screenshot attached below. (Error/ Bug highlighted in red.)
Kind regards
Thabit
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Hi,
Every now and then I seem to get some strange characters appearing on my program, just below the comments section.
Its been happening intermittently for a long time, but there isn't any specific reason I can think of as to why it keeps happening.
It only happens while trying to insert a new comment line. ("\n") <-------- As I am typing this in.
Is there something that I can do from my side to prevent it from happening again?
After it happens, the undo buttons do not remove it - and I have to manually remove it and also fix any code that may be below it, as it just covers and ruins whatever is in that area.
Screenshot attached below. (Error/ Bug highlighted in red.)
Kind regards
Thabit