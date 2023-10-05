EA Panel Display Merged

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Is there a way to fix this? I have tried resolution variations but didnt work
 
Is it the Market product?
if yes so ask the seller for support please.
 
iadjei34:
Is there a way to fix this? I have tried resolution variations but didnt work
Looks like sizing and resolution issues. The code needs fixing 
 
Sergey Golubev #:
Is it the Market product?
if yes so ask the seller for support please.

Yes it is. Alright, thanks I have sent it to their support.

 
Paul Anscombe #:
Looks like sizing and resolution issues. The code needs fixing 
Thanks, I will add that feedback to their support and hopefully they can work on the code quickly. It seems to be isolated though, everyone else on the TG group is fine. Thank you.
 
Paul Anscombe #:
Looks like sizing and resolution issues. The code needs fixing 
I just tried to change my resolution on my computer before logging into the VPS and it is fixed! Its very tiny now though, so I will play around with it a bit to get it right
 
this is standard issue with windows 7+ scale setting.
If you have contact of developer, ask him to use this function:
int FontSizeAdjustedToScale(int font_size) {
   int current_dpi = TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_SCREEN_DPI);
   double scale_factor = 96.0 / current_dpi;
   return( int( font_size * scale_factor ) );
}
 
Nikclay Khrushchev #:
this is standard issue with windows 7+ scale setting.
If you have contact of developer, ask him to use this function:
Nice. They may take long to change and update. Is this something I can do on client side only?
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