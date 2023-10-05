EA Panel Display Merged
Is there a way to fix this? I have tried resolution variations but didnt work
iadjei34:Looks like sizing and resolution issues. The code needs fixing
Is there a way to fix this? I have tried resolution variations but didnt work
Is there a way to fix this? I have tried resolution variations but didnt work
Paul Anscombe #:Thanks, I will add that feedback to their support and hopefully they can work on the code quickly. It seems to be isolated though, everyone else on the TG group is fine. Thank you.
Looks like sizing and resolution issues. The code needs fixing
Looks like sizing and resolution issues. The code needs fixing
Paul Anscombe #:I just tried to change my resolution on my computer before logging into the VPS and it is fixed! Its very tiny now though, so I will play around with it a bit to get it right
Looks like sizing and resolution issues. The code needs fixing
Looks like sizing and resolution issues. The code needs fixing
this is standard issue with windows 7+ scale setting.
If you have contact of developer, ask him to use this function:
If you have contact of developer, ask him to use this function:
int FontSizeAdjustedToScale(int font_size) { int current_dpi = TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_SCREEN_DPI); double scale_factor = 96.0 / current_dpi; return( int( font_size * scale_factor ) ); }
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