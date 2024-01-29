Market Validation Problem

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Hello, has anyone seen this error when trying to validate an update to the market?

test on EURUSD,H1 (netting) EURUSD: no history data from 2020.04.01 00:00 to 2020.08.01 00:00 there are no trading operations

Do you know the solution to this problem? I've seen many, but never this one. Thanks in advance

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Enrique Enguix: Hello, has anyone seen this error when trying to validate an update to the market? Do you know the solution to this problem? I've seen many, but never this one. Thanks in advance

No, I have not seen anyone reporting a lack of "history data". It could be a problem on the MetaQuotes side.

Report it to the Service Desk and then wait a day or two and retry the process.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

No, I have not seen anyone reporting a lack of "history data". It could be a problem on the MetaQuotes side.

Report it to the Service Desk and then wait a day or two and retry the process.

No history data

When I attempted to validate my update on the website, I received this error message. Can you please confirm if this error is related to my product or if it's originating from the server side?
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