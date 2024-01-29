Market Validation Problem
Enrique Enguix: Hello, has anyone seen this error when trying to validate an update to the market? Do you know the solution to this problem? I've seen many, but never this one. Thanks in advance
No, I have not seen anyone reporting a lack of "history data". It could be a problem on the MetaQuotes side.
Report it to the Service Desk and then wait a day or two and retry the process.
Fernando Carreiro #:
Report it to the Service Desk and then wait a day or two and retry the process.
No, I have not seen anyone reporting a lack of "history data". It could be a problem on the MetaQuotes side.
Report it to the Service Desk and then wait a day or two and retry the process.
When I attempted to validate my update on the website, I received this error message. Can you please confirm if this error is related to my product or if it's originating from the server side?
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Hello, has anyone seen this error when trying to validate an update to the market?
Do you know the solution to this problem? I've seen many, but never this one. Thanks in advance