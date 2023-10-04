MQL5 Community login details
Elric: I can log onto MQL5 on the website but the same login details does not work on the [name redacted] with MQL5 communities on metatrader 4. I use my login name and password, i have reset it and still the same.Please show us the output form your Journal from the beginning and including where the login process error is shown.
I also noticed that sometimes access is denied on the MQL5 website as well. The Antivirus is disabled and metatrader is allowed on the firewall same time.
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I can log onto MQL5 on the website but the same login details does not work on the [name redacted] with MQL5 communities on metatrader 4.
I use my login name and password, i have reset it and still the same.
I also noticed that sometimes access is denied on the MQL5 website as well.
The Antivirus is disabled and metatrader is allowed on the firewall same time.
Please advise.
Regards