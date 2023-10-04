MQL5 Community login details

New comment
 

Good day

I can log onto MQL5 on the website but the same login details does not work on the [name redacted] with MQL5 communities on metatrader 4.

I use my login name and password, i have reset it and still the same.

I also noticed that sometimes access is denied on the MQL5 website as well.

The Antivirus is disabled and metatrader is allowed on the firewall same time.

Please advise.

Regards

[Deleted]  
Elric: I can log onto MQL5 on the website but the same login details does not work on the [name redacted] with MQL5 communities on metatrader 4. I use my login name and password, i have reset it and still the same.

I also noticed that sometimes access is denied on the MQL5 website as well. The Antivirus is disabled and metatrader is allowed on the firewall same time.

Please show us the output form your Journal from the beginning and including where the login process error is shown.
 

here is a copy
[Deleted]  
Elric #: here is a copy

Are you sure you are using the correct username?

  • elric

Are you sure you are using the correct password?

Please double check and input them again.

New comment