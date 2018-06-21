Indicator with all the gartly patterns with automatic calculated target.
So am I :) So if some has something please let us know !
Hi All,
I'm searching for a Gartly pattern indicator with automatic calculated profit targets.
Is here someone who know an indicator this way?
Regards,
Jason
Hi jason,
You may want to Google www.google.com/search?q=Harmonic Pattern however you may not find the CI you looking for.
HWAFM - this is free tool and for MT5 only.
Example:
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
XAUUSD Gartley
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
XAUUSD W1 Gartley
Hi
KorHarmonic Mql5 friends, you can email me.
Thank you.
[email address deleted by moderator]
I need to have the following indicators, how to get.
Harmonic Trading MT5
