Indicator with all the gartly patterns with automatic calculated target.

Hi All,

I'm searching for a Gartly pattern indicator with automatic calculated profit targets.

Is here someone who know an indicator this way?

Regards,

Jason

So am I :) So if some has something please let us know ! 

 
Hi jason,

You may want to Google www.google.com/search?q=Harmonic Pattern however you may not find the CI you looking for.

 

 

HWAFM - this is free tool and for MT5 only.

Example:

MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots

XAUUSD, M10, 2013.09.18

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

XAUUSD Gartley

XAUUSD, M10, 2013.09.18, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo


MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots

XAUUSD, W1, 2013.09.18

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

XAUUSD W1 Gartley

XAUUSD, W1, 2013.09.18, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo


 
If I need to explain about it (link to download, how to instal to MT5 and how to use it with patterns' panel) - let me know (tomorrow sorry). This is free tool created one of Russian member of our forum especially for Metatrader 5. I am using this tool for the long time.
 

Hi
KorHarmonic Mql5 friends, you can email me.

Thank you.

As i know there is no korharmonic for MT5.
 
Thanks

I need to have the following indicators, how to get.


Harmonic Trading MT5


 
HWAFM tools is the one Harmonics trading for metatrader 5 but unfortunately this tools stop working with recent MT5 build. So hopefully the author will fix the error.
 
Thanks
Iran can not be indicators of Internet shopping.
This site is not free.

I very much need.

Harmonic Trading MT5

