Help: how to show Text or Label foreground in MT5 - page 2
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I think you are right.
I have just tested the original indicator which used "DRAW_FILLING", and it allows the text to be shown in the foreground with no issues.
The problem occurred when I modified the indicator to use DRAW_HISTOGRAM2 instead. With this histogram style, the text gets obscured behind the fill color and cannot be shown in the foreground layer.
Please find attached the indicator file I modified.
Thanks.
hmm i'm using DRAW_HISTOGRAM_2 in my test too and it works
Please see the screenshot showing how the text is obscured on my MT5 chart.
Please see the screenshot showing how the text is obscured on my MT5 chart.
So you want the bars to be over the indicator display and the text to be over everything
So you want the bars to be over the indicator display and the text to be over everything