Chart is black with just the green writing?

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Chart is black with just the green writing?
[Deleted]  

If you want a useful answer, please put in the effort of providing sufficient detail. We cannot read your mind.

A screenshot would also help, since we cannot see your computer either.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

If you want a useful answer, please put in the effort of providing sufficient detail. We cannot read your mind.

A screenshot would also help, since we cannot see your computer either.


I'm not the most tech savvy so am learning on the fly, please see attached

[Deleted]  
Andrew Martin #: I'm not the most tech savvy so am learning on the fly, please see attached

It seems you are not connected to the trader server ( connection icon in the bottom right ) ...

Verify the Journal log for more details about the connection error. The following link gives instructions ... How to report technical issues?

Show the full journal log if possible.

 
Andrew Martin #:

Contact your broker. They are paid to give you special support.

 
Exness have connectivity problem today. I read in their website. 
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