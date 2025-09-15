Chart is black with just the green writing?
Chart is black with just the green writing?
If you want a useful answer, please put in the effort of providing sufficient detail. We cannot read your mind.
A screenshot would also help, since we cannot see your computer either.
Andrew Martin #: I'm not the most tech savvy so am learning on the fly, please see attached
It seems you are not connected to the trader server ( connection icon in the bottom right ) ...
Verify the Journal log for more details about the connection error. The following link gives instructions ... How to report technical issues?
Show the full journal log if possible.
Exness have connectivity problem today. I read in their website.
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