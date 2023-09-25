Expert Advisor Auto Trading button

New comment
 
I am just starting to test my EA on VPS but I have one concern, I synchronized everything do I have to keep the Auto Trading button on and do I have to keep my device on too or can I just use it from phone while the VPS runs everything? 
[Deleted]  
Riseupzaid: I am just starting to test my EA on VPS but I have one concern, I synchronized everything do I have to keep the Auto Trading button on and do I have to keep my device on too or can I just use it from phone while the VPS runs everything? 

No, you must not re-enable the Auto/Algo-Trading button after migration, else you will have double trading.

Once you have migrated, you can close your MetaTrader if you want.

However, on a side note, before closing, monitor the activity on the VPS and look at the VPS's Journal log to make sure everything is running as expected.

EDIT: After that you can use any device, or the Web terminal, to keep an eye on things as the VPS runs your EAs.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

No, you must not re-enable the Auto/Algo-Trading button after migration, else you will have double trading.

Once you have migrated, you can close your MetaTrader if you want.

However, on a side note, before closing, monitor the activity on the VPS and look at the VPS's Journal log to make sure everything is running as expected.

Thank you, I didn't expect anyone to reply this fast 

Here is the last few commands on the Journal Log should I expect anything else?

[Deleted]  
Riseupzaid #: Here is the last few commands on the Journal Log should I expect anything else?

That depends on your EA functionality. If this is your own EA, then you should know what to expect. If this is a purchased EA, then please discuss it with the author, either privately or via the product's comments section.

 

Hi All,

I'm just setting things up and bit lost..

Ive bought '***' now want to let it start auto trading but not sure where to begin? any helpful hints?

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

That depends on your EA functionality. If this is your own EA, then you should know what to expect. If this is a purchased EA, then please discuss it with the author, either privately or via the product's comments section.


Ah Ok, thanks

New comment