Expert Advisor Auto Trading button
- Problem with Virtual Server
- Multiple EAs via one MT4 terminal
- Synchronize the EA with the VPS
No, you must not re-enable the Auto/Algo-Trading button after migration, else you will have double trading.
Once you have migrated, you can close your MetaTrader if you want.
However, on a side note, before closing, monitor the activity on the VPS and look at the VPS's Journal log to make sure everything is running as expected.
EDIT: After that you can use any device, or the Web terminal, to keep an eye on things as the VPS runs your EAs.
No, you must not re-enable the Auto/Algo-Trading button after migration, else you will have double trading.
Once you have migrated, you can close your MetaTrader if you want.
However, on a side note, before closing, monitor the activity on the VPS and look at the VPS's Journal log to make sure everything is running as expected.
Thank you, I didn't expect anyone to reply this fast
Here is the last few commands on the Journal Log should I expect anything else?
That depends on your EA functionality. If this is your own EA, then you should know what to expect. If this is a purchased EA, then please discuss it with the author, either privately or via the product's comments section.
Hi All,
I'm just setting things up and bit lost..
Ive bought '***' now want to let it start auto trading but not sure where to begin? any helpful hints?
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