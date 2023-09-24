Indicators: Marubozu
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Marubozu:
A Marubozo is a long-bodied candlestick with no shadow, from the Japanese word meaning "close-cropped". Candlestick charts look at the opening and closing price on a single day and are used by technical traders.
Author: Rajesh Kumar Nait