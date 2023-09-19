Problem with VPS and EA
Amer Mrkaljevic:
I just can't seem to know if it all is set up accordingly and it feels like something isnt quit right. Feels like if i shut of my computer everything will just quit working so can anoybody check it out?
VPS:
You should check the Journal tab of the MQL5 VPS, next to Details.
Also check the last 15-25 steps of this guide, to get a grasp of how MQL5 VPS works.
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I just can't seem to know if it all is set up accordingly and it feels like something isnt quit right. Feels like if i shut of my computer everything will just quit working so can anoybody check it out?
VPS: