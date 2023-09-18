what is CHART_COLOR_LAST?

New comment
 
I read the Doc and change it to some color and it is enabled to show it, but nothing is changed on the chart. so what is it for?
[Deleted]  
pavelion: I read the Doc and change it to some color and it is enabled to show it, but nothing is changed on the chart. so what is it for?

It refers to the colour of the "Last price" line, similar to the "Ask price" line.

It is only used with symbols that make use of "Last" pricing for the chart OHLC prices, for example "Futures".

Forex and CFD's do not use "Last" pricing.



New comment