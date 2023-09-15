Graphic Quality of the MT5

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Hi

Quality of the Graphics of my MT5 for windows is Low. if i drown a trendline it is little it is little as zigzag,

Please check bellow screenshot

Is there any way to fix this?

Files:
Capture.JPG  20 kb
[Deleted]  
There is no screenshot. Please attach it as a file via the "+ Attach" button in the bottom left of your posting form.
 
Fernando Carreiro #: There is no screenshot. Please attach it as a file via the "+ Attach" button in the bottom left of your posting form.
Hi sorry for the mistake, I've attached the Screen shot, please check 
[Deleted]  

Please show a screenshot with the axis labels for reference.

Also, you can set the thickness of your trend lines in its properties.


 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Please show a screenshot with the axis labels for reference.

Also, you can set the thickness of your trend lines in its properties.


Check this
Files:
Capture.JPG  26 kb
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