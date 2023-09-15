Graphic Quality of the MT5
There is no screenshot. Please attach it as a file via the "+ Attach" button in the bottom left of your posting form.
Please show a screenshot with the axis labels for reference.
Also, you can set the thickness of your trend lines in its properties.
Fernando Carreiro #:Check this
Please show a screenshot with the axis labels for reference.
Also, you can set the thickness of your trend lines in its properties.
Files:
Capture.JPG 26 kb
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Hi
Quality of the Graphics of my MT5 for windows is Low. if i drown a trendline it is little it is little as zigzag,
Please check bellow screenshot
Is there any way to fix this?