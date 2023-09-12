Margin Level%
Can you post a screenshot of what you mean?
There is no margin level in MQL5, if you mean in your MT5 terminal, it is only visible when you have open trades and margin is required.
Next to Free margin, I always had the margin level in %.
Now I have two trade open!
Thanks
Yes, but I have two trade open now!
Ahh yes!
Thanks for the support!
Francesco
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Hello everyone, my margin level % has disappeared on MQL5. Who can help me to make it reappear?
Thanks
Francesco