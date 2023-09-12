Margin Level%

New comment
 

Hello everyone, my margin level % has disappeared on MQL5. Who can help me to make it reappear?

Thanks

Francesco

 

Can you post a screenshot of what you mean?

There is no margin level in MQL5, if you mean in your MT5 terminal, it is only visible when you have open trades and margin is required.

 

Next to Free margin, I always had the margin level in %.

Now I have two trade open!


Thanks

 
Francesco Di Michele #:


Next to Free margin, I always had the margin level in %.

It is only visible when you have open trades and margin is required.
 
Yes, but I have two trade open now!
 
Francesco Di Michele #:
Yes, but I have two trade open now!

You have 2 pending orders placed you mean, these are not open market trades that require margin.

 

No, the orders are open, they are not placed.


 
Francesco Di Michele #:

No, the orders are open, they are not placed.


They are eliminating each other in terms of margin requirements, 0.01 buy and 0.01 sell.

 

Ahh yes!

Thanks for the support!

Francesco

New comment