Experts: MaybeAwo EA
Is this EA use anykind of martingale method?
No, it does not. it should have worked with all fixed values and calculations, pretty forward trading.
Dear Jordan, I optimised your robot to EUR/USD micro and inserted, but it does not place any trading. What should I do?
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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MaybeAwo EA:
a Versatile automated trading tool for the MetaTrader 4 platform. This EA is designed to assist traders in managing their positions effectively by offering features such as setting a breakeven point, trailing stop, stop loss, and take profit levels. It works with various input parameters, allowing you to customize its behavior to fit your trading strategy.
Author: Jordan Hebron Francesco Adoptie