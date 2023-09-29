Experts: MaybeAwo EA

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MaybeAwo EA:

a Versatile automated trading tool for the MetaTrader 4 platform. This EA is designed to assist traders in managing their positions effectively by offering features such as setting a breakeven point, trailing stop, stop loss, and take profit levels. It works with various input parameters, allowing you to customize its behavior to fit your trading strategy.

MaybeAwo EA

Author: Jordan Hebron Francesco Adoptie

 
Is this EA use anykind of martingale method?
 
No, it does not. it should have worked with all fixed values and calculations, pretty forward trading. 
 

Dear Jordan, I optimised your robot to EUR/USD micro and inserted, but it does not place any trading. What should I do?

 
Franci55 #:

Dear Jordan, I optimised your robot to EUR/USD micro and inserted, but it does not place any trading. What should I do?

Excuse me for late reply. I know it haves a few malfunctions in the script. Pls expact a proper release soon.
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