group name truncated
It was reported on Russian forum (post #218 and post #219), and it was already fixed on the beta build 3898
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
New version of the MetaTrader 5 platform build 3800: Book or Cancel orders, AI assistance when writing code and expanded support for ONNX
MetaQuotes , 2023.08.30 20:25
Fixed in beta 3898, available on MetaQuotes-Demo
Well, just add two blank at the beginning:
input group " Order Parameters"
And use the code button to post code:
Improperly formatted code edited by moderator. In the future, please use the CODE button (Alt-S) when inserting code.
Got it, the two blank at the beginning did the trick for now!
Sorry about formatting the code, it will not happen again....
//Promise to format the code. //Promise to format the code. //Promise to format the code.
Cheers,
Gabe
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Hello fellow coders, I have an issue with variable group names in MT5, they are for some reason truncated. This is happening with all EAs, irrespective the length of the group name...
And this is the result, the names are truncated!
Anyone seen this before?
Thanks,
Gabe