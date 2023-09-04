can any one help me please error invalid volume but i already fix it
The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market
MetaQuotes, 2016.08.01 09:30Before any product is published in the Market, it must undergo compulsory preliminary checks in order to ensure a uniform quality standard. This article considers the most frequent errors made by developers in their technical indicators and trading robots. An also shows how to self-test a product before sending it to the Market.
Fernando Carreiro #:i check min and step and max but the same problem any suggests
Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr #: i check min and step and max but the same problem any suggests
Don't check it against your parameters. Check it against the symbol's contract specifications — Invalid volumes in trade operations
And also check against "SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT" — Limiting Number of Lots by a Specific Symbol
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