Bearish candles to close the operation.
So, you need for example 5 bearish bars, to close the sell position in profit? And it must not be 5 bearish bars in a row, some bull bars can be between it? Correct?
Do you need the code or advice how to realise this?
And as I understand every next bear bar, must have closing price lower then previous counted bearish bar, correct?
And as I understand every next bear bar, must have closing price lower then previous counted bearish bar, correct?
Exactly, it should have a closing price lower than the previously counted bearish bar, just as you indicate in the image.
If you have that piece of code, I would greatly appreciate it, or if not, suggest an idea. I'm not really good at this, but I've tried many ways and haven't been able to do it.
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