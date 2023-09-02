What is the data difference for?
I assume(!) that the system (server-terminal) ignores ticks that are already outdated. So it can happen that not every tick is displayed on the terminal that arrived and not every tick is sent by the server.
Yashar Seyyedin: FXCM
Please remember that those accounts are market maker/ECN hybrids, so the two platforms will have different data due to the different trader base.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello everyone.
Both data are coming from FXCM but they are different. What could be the reason?