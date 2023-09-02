What is the data difference for?

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[Deleted]  

Hello everyone.

Both data are coming from FXCM but they are different. What could be the reason?


 
I assume(!) that the system (server-terminal) ignores ticks that are already outdated. So it can happen that not every tick is displayed on the terminal that arrived and not every tick is sent by the server.
[Deleted]  
Yashar Seyyedin: FXCM

Please remember that those accounts are market maker/ECN hybrids, so the two platforms will have different data due to the different trader base.

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