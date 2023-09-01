“applied price” Input/Parameters for custom indicator (iCustom)
Please read the documentation — Documentation on MQL5: Technical Indicators / iCustom
In the "Note" section ...
"When you call a custom indicator from mql5-program, the Applied_Price parameter or a handle of another indicator should be passed last, after all input variables of the custom indicator."
There is also an "Example" in the documentation ...
MA_handle=iCustom(NULL,0,"Examples\\Custom Moving Average", MA_Period, MA_Shift, MA_Method, PRICE_CLOSE // using the close prices );
Documentation on MQL5: Technical Indicators / iCustom
- www.mql5.com
iCustom - Technical Indicators - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
Yes this works perfectly. Thankful
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Each indicator has two types of data: Inputs and Parameters.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
How to set the parameters ( APPLIED_PRICE ) when using iCustom?
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note1:iCustom does not have a parameter for the applied price!
Note 2: applied price exists when the following structure is used in the indicator code.