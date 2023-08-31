How to find highest n lowest of value's fish indicator ?

New comment
 

Anyone can help me fix this indicator plz ? 

I want to find highest n lowest of buffer up and buffer down ! draw the line connect it like as :


Files:
Fisher_Indicator.mq4  17 kb
 

It will e done here: https://www.mql5.com/en/job.

Read the rules beforehand.

Trading applications for MetaTrader 5 to order
Trading applications for MetaTrader 5 to order
  • 2023.08.31
  • www.mql5.com
The largest freelance service with MQL5 application developers
New comment