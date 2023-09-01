Visual Studio Code | MQL4 | Non-existent 'Invalid path' error messages.
TheHonestPrussian:
Whilst I wholly appreciate the fact that this is not specifically MQL4- related, I'm sure there will be others on here who will have come across a similar - if not an identical - issue to the one I'm having with Visual Studio Code.
So I'm using VSC an an alternative to using MetaEditor to code my MQL4 EA's.
You would think this would be pretty straight forward, right? You know, download the appropriate extensions, follow the documentation to the letter, set up the appropriate directories, and you're good to go.
But of course, it's now approaching 25 years of using computer software in various capacities, yet I have still not seemed to have learned my lesson that no matter what software I use, no matter the complexity of said software, even the most simplest and most basic of tasks, no matter how much or how little time I have in my life to actually complete said task on said software, said software always seems to detect that out of the 8 billion people on this planet, any software I use always chooses me to infuriate.
I know, right, probably the one VSC user on the planet who is insane enough to use such software whilst currently undergoing therapy to address the unresolved anger issues which have stemmed from childhood traumas.
Hew beautiful is that?
So VSC has apparently said "Ah yes, there you are, I know who you are, so I'm going to behave like the most difficult, infuriating piece of crap you are ever going to use" and just when I thought the current software I'm using cannot get any worse, the next piece of software always manages to top that record.
Isn't it fun....?
So, VSC: whose used it? I've seen a fair few posts on here around people having various issues - of course - none which match mine which further confirms my point that software seemingly having a vendetta against me personally so I'm just sitting here wondering if there is any valid reason as to why VCS is telling me the following:
Normally, I would understand this, however, the catch here is: it's not an invalid path. It's even been copied and pasted so there IS no possibilities of any typo's occurring.
Whilst I wholly appreciate the fact that this is not specifically MQL4- related, I'm sure there will be others on here who will have come across a similar - if not an identical - issue to the one I'm having with Visual Studio Code.
So I'm using VSC an an alternative to using MetaEditor to code my MQL4 EA's.
You would think this would be pretty straight forward, right? You know, download the appropriate extensions, follow the documentation to the letter, set up the appropriate directories, and you're good to go.
But of course, it's now approaching 25 years of using computer software in various capacities, yet I have still not seemed to have learned my lesson that no matter what software I use, no matter the complexity of said software, even the most simplest and most basic of tasks, no matter how much or how little time I have in my life to actually complete said task on said software, said software always seems to detect that out of the 8 billion people on this planet, any software I use always chooses me to infuriate.
I know, right, probably the one VSC user on the planet who is insane enough to use such software whilst currently undergoing therapy to address the unresolved anger issues which have stemmed from childhood traumas.
Hew beautiful is that?
So VSC has apparently said "Ah yes, there you are, I know who you are, so I'm going to behave like the most difficult, infuriating piece of crap you are ever going to use" and just when I thought the current software I'm using cannot get any worse, the next piece of software always manages to top that record.
Isn't it fun....?
So, VSC: whose used it? I've seen a fair few posts on here around people having various issues - of course - none which match mine which further confirms my point that software seemingly having a vendetta against me personally so I'm just sitting here wondering if there is any valid reason as to why VCS is telling me the following:
Normally, I would understand this, however, the catch here is: it's not an invalid path. It's even been copied and pasted so there IS no possibilities of any typo's occurring.
I know. It's like dealing with a disobedient child, ill-disciplined child, isn't it?
The extensions I'm using are the following:
MQL Tools v2.0.2
Compilemql4 v0.0.1
Here are the settings too, followed to the letter by tutprial:
EP 6 : MQL4 Basics How to Write mql4 & mql5 in VS Code - YouTube
So why is VSC telling me that the Metaeditor pass is invalid when this is not the case?
It should be "metaeditor.exe" not "terminal.exe"
Check if you can change that, because, it's a setup/config issue.
Always try to remember, usually PCs do most exactly what they are told to do. Very different from a child, which has its own head and opinions...
EDIT:
Second screenshot, last option.
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So I'm using VSC an an alternative to using MetaEditor to code my MQL4 EA's.
You would think this would be pretty straight forward, right? You know, download the appropriate extensions, follow the documentation to the letter, set up the appropriate directories, and you're good to go.
But of course, it's now approaching 25 years of using computer software in various capacities, yet I have still not seemed to have learned my lesson that no matter what software I use, no matter the complexity of said software, even the most simplest and most basic of tasks, no matter how much or how little time I have in my life to actually complete said task on said software, said software always seems to detect that out of the 8 billion people on this planet, any software I use always chooses me to infuriate.
I know, right, probably the one VSC user on the planet who is insane enough to use such software whilst currently undergoing therapy to address the unresolved anger issues which have stemmed from childhood traumas.
Hew beautiful is that?
So VSC has apparently said "Ah yes, there you are, I know who you are, so I'm going to behave like the most difficult, infuriating piece of crap you are ever going to use" and just when I thought the current software I'm using cannot get any worse, the next piece of software always manages to top that record.
Isn't it fun....?
So, VSC: whose used it? I've seen a fair few posts on here around people having various issues - of course - none which match mine which further confirms my point that software seemingly having a vendetta against me personally so I'm just sitting here wondering if there is any valid reason as to why VCS is telling me the following:
Normally, I would understand this, however, the catch here is: it's not an invalid path. It's even been copied and pasted so there IS no possibilities of any typo's occurring.
I know. It's like dealing with a disobedient child, ill-disciplined child, isn't it?
The extensions I'm using are the following:
MQL Tools v2.0.2
Compilemql4 v0.0.1
Here are the settings too, followed to the letter by tutprial:
EP 6 : MQL4 Basics How to Write mql4 & mql5 in VS Code - YouTube
So why is VSC telling me that the Metaeditor pass is invalid when this is not the case?