Rationale behind too many micro deposits and withdrawals on certain signal accounts
Have you seen this: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/217691:
"For example, in case of a large load on the deposit (Max Load %) or a huge increase in the monthly growth, this value is reduced. Conversely, a moderate monthly growth and deposit load normally reduce investment risks, so reliability is higher in this case."
This is the official result: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/mt5/trusted
- 2017.10.17
- www.mql5.com
Hi folks,
looking at the attached image of a signal as an example , you'd see there are a large number of deposits and withdrawals happening almost at the same time.
Now having read the FAQs on How is the Growth in Signals Calculated? (https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773#q23) I understand that this has no impact on growth calculations but still curios as to why some traders do this ?
I have read on Ctrader forums that some people do this to "pump" their ROI, but this doesn't seem to work on mQL5 signals, keen to hear your thoughts ?
Take a look at this what do you think
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Hi folks,
looking at the attached image of a signal as an example , you'd see there are a large number of deposits and withdrawals happening almost at the same time.
Now having read the FAQs on How is the Growth in Signals Calculated? (https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773#q23) I understand that this has no impact on growth calculations but still curios as to why some traders do this ?
I have read on Ctrader forums that some people do this to "pump" their ROI, but this doesn't seem to work on mQL5 signals, keen to hear your thoughts ?