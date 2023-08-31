Rationale behind too many micro deposits and withdrawals on certain signal accounts

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Hi folks, 

looking at the attached image of a signal as an example , you'd see there are a large number of deposits and withdrawals happening almost at the same time. 


Now having read the FAQs on How is the Growth in Signals Calculated? (https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773#q23) I understand that this has no impact on growth calculations but still curios as to why some traders do this  ?


I have read on Ctrader forums that some people do this to "pump" their ROI, but this doesn't seem to work on mQL5 signals, keen to hear your thoughts ?

Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service - Trader Signals Service - The most frequently asked questions will be collected and processed in this topic
Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service - Trader Signals Service - The most frequently asked questions will be collected and processed in this topic
  • 2013.02.20
  • www.mql5.com
The most frequently asked questions related to the signals service will be collected and processed in this topic. I do not want to broadcast it anymore. Full permission to perform trading is checked for each detected symbol
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signal.png  37 kb
 

Have you seen this: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/217691:

"For example, in case of a large load on the deposit (Max Load %) or a huge increase in the monthly growth, this value is reduced. Conversely, a moderate monthly growth and deposit load normally reduce investment risks, so reliability is higher in this case."

This is the official result: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/mt5/trusted

MetaTrader 5 Trading Signals Redefined
MetaTrader 5 Trading Signals Redefined
  • 2017.10.17
  • www.mql5.com
A new version of the Signals service for the MetaTrader platforms has been launched on the MQL5.com website...
 
I believe subscribers ignore the reliability metric  
 
linearwhiz:

Hi folks, 

looking at the attached image of a signal as an example , you'd see there are a large number of deposits and withdrawals happening almost at the same time. 


Now having read the FAQs on How is the Growth in Signals Calculated? (https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773#q23) I understand that this has no impact on growth calculations but still curios as to why some traders do this  ?


I have read on Ctrader forums that some people do this to "pump" their ROI, but this doesn't seem to work on mQL5 signals, keen to hear your thoughts ?

Take a look at this what do you think 


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