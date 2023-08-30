problem with bool input in tester
- One (1) is not a bool. Use true or false.
- Changing inputs does nothing in the tester. Reset the inputs in the tester.
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Hi all, in an expert I modified an input variable as follow (from false to true)
Then I compiled the expert as usual.
When I lauch the strategy tester in the journal tab I still see the variable as false.
Where could be my mistake?
Thank you