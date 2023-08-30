Object Problem
Scalper8:
Below I have my supply and demand EA, when attaching my EA everything works fine but the problem is when zooming out on a currency pair my supply and demand rectangles don't appear the same. Instead they appear as resistance and support. This is incorrect as I want my EA to view supply and demand rectangles when zooming out and when my EA is running.
This is the problem I'm facing right now
I had to add another time function on Object Move function
ObjectMove(0,"Demand",1,0,Low[Demand]); ObjectMove(0,"Supply",1,0,High[Supply]);
ObjectMove(0,"Demand",1,Time[Demand],Low[Demand]); ObjectMove(0,"Supply",1,Time[Supply],High[Supply]);
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Below I have my supply and demand EA, when attaching my EA everything works fine but the problem is when zooming out on a currency pair my supply and demand rectangles don't appear the same. Instead they appear as resistance and support. This is incorrect as I want my EA to view supply and demand rectangles when zooming out and when my EA is running.
This is the problem I'm facing right now