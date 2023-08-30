Hey whenever I login with my mql5 community account, the VPS button on MT5 gets disabled and I am unable to migrate my EA or do anything on the VPS, even the VPS dashboard does not appear. - page 2

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Eleni Anna Branou #:

Follow the steps after 15, in the guide below and select the free minutes option upon checkout.

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/366161


The problem with this is that I don't get the option of "Register a virtual server" when I right click on my account.



 
Vishan Preet #:


The problem with this is that I don't get the option of "Register a virtual server" when I right click on my account.



You are not logged into your MQL5 account then, in MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

You are not logged into your MQL5 account then, in MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community.

I did it brother but still i don't get that option
 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

You are not logged into your MQL5 account then, in MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community.

Failed to get list of user products [401]. This is what I get in mt5 journal

 
Vishan Preet #:

Failed to get list of user products [401]. This is what I get in mt5 journal

Do you also get: MQL5 account authorization failed?

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Do you also get: MQL5 account authorization failed?

No i don’t receive that msg.
 
Vishan Preet #:
I did it brother but still i don't get that option

My example.

1. I filled Community tab in Metatrader, and it is my proof (from MT5):

 

2. My MT5 is having the build 3878 installed on Windows 10 64 bit (and because of that - the MQL5 VPS should work for me).
This is my proof:

 

3. I can login to trading account (to one of them), and I see that I still have free minutes - it is my proof about it:s

 
Vishan Preet #:
No i don’t receive that msg.
So, I can prove anything (MT5 is telling me everything, and all that I need is to upload the screenshots here), but you are just talking with the hope that we (the forum users) will believe and will trust you with all your words ...

And in this case -
  • please profile all the technical details (on the same way as I did by those 3 posts above),
  • or you should find the reason by yourself for possible fixing (by yourself too).
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