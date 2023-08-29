Seeking Help: Editing Trend Lines from Locked .ex4 Indicator

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Description:

Hello ,

I need your help with a challenge involving an `.ex4` indicator in mt4. This indicator creates trend lines on the chart, but I'm unable to access its source code or edit it.

The issue I'm facing is that the trend lines generated by the indicator don't appear in the object list. As a result, I'm unsure how to interact with or modify them.

I've tried various object manipulation methods, but none seem to work. I'm reaching out to the community for any insights, ideas, or alternative approaches to tackle this issue.

If you've encountered a similar situation or have experience with working around locked indicators, I'd appreciate your input.

Thank you for your time and expertise.


Best regards

 
Billel Hamza: I've tried various object manipulation methods, but none seem to work.
Maybe because they are not objects, but buffers.
 
William Roeder #:
Maybe because they are not objects, but buffers.

yeah i check that too but i don't think it's buffers also when i hover over or nothing happen usually if its an object i get his name and if its a buffers i'll get the value but nothing happen !

 
Perhaps its a background permanent canvas and the indicator draws the lines there
 
Lorentzos Roussos #:
Perhaps its a background permanent canvas and the indicator draws the lines there

is there any documentation about it because i didn't really get what you mean ! what i want to do it delete this trend lines from the chart but i didn't find any way to do that.

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