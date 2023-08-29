Seeking Help: Editing Trend Lines from Locked .ex4 Indicator
Billel Hamza: I've tried various object manipulation methods, but none seem to work.Maybe because they are not objects, but buffers.
William Roeder #:
Maybe because they are not objects, but buffers.
Maybe because they are not objects, but buffers.
yeah i check that too but i don't think it's buffers also when i hover over or nothing happen usually if its an object i get his name and if its a buffers i'll get the value but nothing happen !
Perhaps its a background permanent canvas and the indicator draws the lines there
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